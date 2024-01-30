Cavity Extraction shortlisted for two prestigious awards

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The company, which offers a specialist cavity wall insulation extraction service using the very latest techniques to extract damp and wet insulation material, has been shortlisted for both the Scale Up Award and the Built Environment Award categories, in what’s thought to be the UK’s largest regional awards.

The Scale Up category looks to recognize businesses that have achieved a scale up of 20% or more in turnover in the last financial year, while the Built Environment award celebrates companies which contribute to our built environment.

Both categories have been whittled down to six companies in total with the winners set to be announced at the annual ceremony on March 9 at Blackpool’s Winter Gardens, following an in-person interview and presentation to the judging panel in February.

Damian Mercer, MD Cavity Extraction

Commenting on the announcement, founder and director of Cavity Extraction, Damian Mercer, said: “We are absolutely delighted to be shortlisted for not one, but two, Red Rose Awards! As a Lancashire born and bred business it would mean so much to us to receive an accolade that is so well regarded in the region and beyond and I am thrilled that in our very first year of entering, we have reached the finals.

“Since launching in 2014 I am fortunate to say that the business has gone from strength to strength and in the last 12 months in particular it has really sky rocketed, as the work of our highly qualified and experienced team has built us a solid reputation and loyal customer base with some of the country’s biggest contractors.

“We can’t wait to get in front of the judging panel in a few weeks and present our case and will be keeping everything crossed until the awards ceremony in March – I can’t think of a better way to mark such a milestone year for the business!”

Towards the end of 2023, Cavity Extraction announced it was expanding its services with the investment of £50,000 in top of the range drone technology which uses thermal imaging to survey homes on a mass scale and reduces cost, time, risk, and carbon footprint, when looking to identify inefficient cavity wall insulation.

Beyond thermal imaging capabilities, the drone technology captures extensive datasets, which enable its team to generate accurate 3D models, allowing comprehensive applications such as dilapidation surveys and compliance checks.