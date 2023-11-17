Cavity Extraction Ltd gets visit from local MP

Specialist cavity wall insulation extraction company, Cavity Extraction Ltd, has welcomed South Ribble’s conservative MP, Katherine Fletcher, to its Leyland office to showcase its work and introduce her to its company mission.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Blackpool's specialist cavity wall insulation extraction company, Cavity Extraction Ltd, has welcomed South Ribble’s conservative MP, Katherine Fletcher, to its Leyland HQ to showcase its work and introduce her to its company mission.

Katherine, who has a background in construction, visited the office located on Boxer Place industrial estate, where founder and director Damian Mercer took her through the business’ innovative techniques to extract the damp and wet insulation material from homes and buildings.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Blackpool Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

As part of her visit, Damain talked Katherine through the company’s latest five figure investment in drone technology, which uses thermal imaging to identify heat loss in homes on a mass scale, with this expecting to prove an invaluable resource for housing associations in the Lancashire region and beyond.

Damian and Katherine Fletcher MP. Photo: Cavity Extraction

Commenting on the visit, director of Cavity Extraction Ltd, Damian Mercer, said: “We were absolutely delighted to welcome Katherine to Cavity Extraction HQ, it was a real joy to talk her through the business and answer all of her questions.

“Katherine immediately ‘got’ what we do and her genuine interest in the techniques we use and our plans for the future made for a fantastic meeting. We hope to welcome her back again as our business continues to expand.”

With almost half the houses in the UK having poorly or wrongly fitted cavity wall insulation, Cavity Extraction Ltd has made it their mission to educate people on the issue and raise awareness of the options available to address this nationwide situation.

Advertisement Hide Ad

The company, which was founded in June 2014 and has gone from strength to strength, now has 14 employees, operates nationwide with offices in Preston, Blackpool and Kendal and works with some of the country’s leading construction companies.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Katherine Fletcher MP added: “It was a real pleasure to visit Cavity Extraction Ltd – a local company employing local people and doing a good job making sure homes across South Ribble and beyond are not damp due to incorrectly installed cavity wall insulation.

“I was amazed to hear from Damian that half of all homes that have had retrofitted cavity wall insulation could have had it fitted incorrectly and that if that is the case, it might not be working, or may well be causing problems. It was important to hear his views and concerns about the retrofit industry, business costs and the future of our economy and all of these will be fed back to the relevant ministers.

“I want to thank Damian and his team for inviting me to meet with them – his business is a credit to the area.”