Caroline takes over as chief at Blackpool childcare provider
Blackpool-based residential childcare provider Sandcastle Care has appointed Caroline Mathers as its new chief executive.
Her appointment comes following the retirement of Darren Yates who has left the company and sold his remaining ownership stake in the company.
Caroline has been with Sandcastle for over two years in key leadership roles and has been instrumental in the company growing from 17 children’s homes to over 50. Sandcastle is now a top ten provider of specialist residential childcare nationwide and employs around 600 staff.
Caroline said: “I’m delighted to be taking this new position and being responsible for the next phase of growth for the company.
"We now have more than 50 homes and provide high quality care for a significant number of children in the North West, Cumbria and Yorkshire. We want to support as many children as possible in the coming years and will be looking to expand further to achieve that.”
Darren Yates said: “Sandcastle continues to be a great success story, and I am proud to be retiring while it is in a strong position. Caroline has been running the business day-today for some time and therefore her promotion to CEO is a natural succession. I wish her and the company every future success.”