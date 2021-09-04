Caroline takes over as chief at Blackpool childcare provider

Her appointment comes following the retirement of Darren Yates who has left the company and sold his remaining ownership stake in the company.

Caroline has been with Sandcastle for over two years in key leadership roles and has been instrumental in the company growing from 17 children’s homes to over 50. Sandcastle is now a top ten provider of specialist residential childcare nationwide and employs around 600 staff.

Caroline said: “I’m delighted to be taking this new position and being responsible for the next phase of growth for the company.

Caroline Mathers

"We now have more than 50 homes and provide high quality care for a significant number of children in the North West, Cumbria and Yorkshire. We want to support as many children as possible in the coming years and will be looking to expand further to achieve that.”