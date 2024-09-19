Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Blackpool’s coroner has raised concerns about a care home in Bispham after a resident choked to death.

Terrence Manning was rushed to Blackpool Victoria Hospital after choking on his food at Haddon Court Rest Home in Haddon Road in October 2023.

Despite receiving treatment, he sadly died two days later after suffering hypoxic brain injury and cardiac arrest.

Haddon Court Rest Home, Haddon Road, Bispham | Google

Following an inquest into his death, Andrew Cousins - assistant coroner for Blackpool and Fylde - said Mr Manning’s death might have been prevented if appropriate measures had been taken.

‘Risk of future deaths’

He said evidence revealed “matters giving rise to concern”, adding, “in my opinion, there is a risk that future deaths will occur unless action is taken.”

He said staff at the rest home were made aware that Mr Manning had a habit of eating quickly and would often take food from other plates.

For this reason, the coroner said it was advisable that he should have been served pureed or soft textured food to prevent him from choking, however, this advice was not followed.

The coroner said this error was partly due to “inaccurate record keeping” by staff who had not correctly noted (for the benefit of other carers) the soft food diet that Mr Manning required at mealtimes.

It was noted in the evidence, that erroneous record keeping had taken place over a period of time and involved multiple carers. It was allegedly caused by carers carrying forward the details of records relating to one resident into the care records of another, leading to inaccuracies.

“I found that these matters gave rise to a risk of further death as the record keeping was inaccurate and did not reflect the foods being given to Mr Manning,” said assistant coroner Andrew Cousins.

“In my opinion action should be taken to prevent future deaths and I believe you have the power to take such action,” he concluded in his report to Haddon Court’s owners John and Claire McGailey.

Having been inspected on November 7, Haddon Court Limited in Haddon Road, Blackpool, was judged as 'good'. The rating was published on February 15. | Google

What does the care home say about the coroner’s findings?

Peter McGailey, owner of Haddon Court, told the Gazette: “The Coroner found no neglect by the care home and no aspect of care provided contributed to the choking incident.

“There were some recording “errors” in relation to the texture of food given to the gentleman being recorded incorrectly, however these errors did not contribute to the choking incident in any way.

“This gentleman was not subject to a diet of an altered texture.

“The home uses one of the leading software programs for care homes and contained within the software is a recording function for dietary input. Within the software it is possible for carer notes to be pulled through which is one way that the software is efficient.

“It was apparent that this function allowed food that was prepared to an altered texture to be repeated in records. Hence the recording error.

“Haddon Court has always utilised a separate process for preparation and serving of diets that require altered texture which removes the risk of anyone being given food of an unsuitable texture which could introduce risk.

“The Coroner issued a PFD (Prevention of Future Deaths) letter and in response we liaised with the software provider to bring this to their attention for action. The Coroner was satisfied with the response and subsequently has published the PFD and response.

“The home was inspected by the CQC on October 31, 2023 and remains “Good” overall in terms of rating.

“We have previously expressed our condolences to the family of the gentleman concerned.”

Haddon Court was rated ‘Good’ by the Care Quality Commission following its latest inspection - this means the service is performing well and meeting the watchdog’s expectations.

