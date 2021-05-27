Card shop doubles its Fylde presence by opening in Lytham

Sarah Mangan has launched Celebrations Cards and Gifts in Lytham’s Clifton Street, creating six jobs in the process.

The shop, close to the junction with Bath Street and which was formerly The Card Market, offers a wide selection of greeting cards and celebration gifts, including Disney products, as well as eco-friendly soft toys.

Sarah worked in the packaging and soft furnishings industries before deciding to open her first shop in Poulton Street, Kirkham in 2016.

Celebrations owner Sandra Mangan outside the new Lytham shop with employees Annette Heywood and Sue Hankinson

She now employees seven people across the two shops, and also sells cards and gifts online through the Celebrations website.

Sarah said: “I didn’t know one card from another when I started out, but after five years, I now love seeing people’s faces when choosing cards and gifts.

“It means so much to see people back in the shop thinking and caring about each other, especially after the events of the last 12months.

“It had always been my plan to expand my card and gift business and I was looking for a town centre location with good footfall when the opportunity to lease the shop in Lytham came up.”

The Lytham shop has undergone a complete refit, with Sarah working around the clock to make sure she was ready to open during the ease of lockdown restrictions that provided retail businesses a chance to fully reopen.

