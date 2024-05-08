Caledonian Leisure acquires Tartan Travel as part of wider partnership with Blackpool Promotions

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The acquisition of Glasgow-based Tartan Travel will further strengthen Caledonian Travel’s presence in Scotland, where it already has strong roots, while enabling its customers to enjoy an even greater range of short break and holiday options across the UK, Ireland and Europe.

Founded in Glasgow in 1983, Blackpool Promotions is the UK’s largest coach operator of breaks solely to Blackpool and also owns four hotels in the popular seaside resort; The Royal Seabank Hotel, the Royal Boston Hotel, The Royal Alexandra and the Royal Carlton.

A joint partnership between the two holiday operators will see Caledonian Leisure promote and sell holiday packages featuring Blackpool Promotions’ hotels and Blackpool Promotions supporting Caledonian packages within their operations.

Royal Seabank, one of four Blackpool Promotion hotels

Graham Rogers, Managing Director at Caledonian Leisure, said: “We’re delighted that Tartan Travel has joined the Caledonian Family, and look forward to welcoming their customers on one of our short breaks and holidays. We’re also pleased to announce our partnership with BlackpoolPromotions, a specialist tour operator to Blackpool as we look to increase our offering in the UK’s biggest seaside resort.

“Blackpool has always been one of our best-selling UK destinations, with high levels of packaged sales through both our Caledonian Travel and UKBreakaways brands.

“It was for this reason that we launched the Caledonian Tower Hotel in the resort last year and are thrilled to add Blackpool Promotions’ hotels to our portfolio of products going forward. All three hotels are renowned for offering excellent facilities and entertainment and will complement our existing range of partner hotels in Blackpool.

“Blackpool Promotions shares our ‘customer first approach’, and we look forward to working closely with the team to create memorable package breaks for our customers in this fabulous resort.”

John Westhead, Operations Director of Blackpool Promotions said: “This is the first time we have ever partnered with another holiday operator but one that we’re extremely excited about. With both of us being the largest operators of tours into Blackpool and Caledonian’s performance in the past couple of years being nothing short of extraordinary, we believe joining forces with a highly reputable brand will bring mutual success.

"We have a long-standing reputation for unrivalled guest experience and a proven track record of success, and this is an aspect we both share passionately. Bringing these two titans of the industry together will benefit all of us but most importantly the many thousands of people that travel with both organisations each year.”