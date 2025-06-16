BY VIA - best beauty business finalist at the small business awards 2025
I feel so unbelievably blessed and proud of myself and my amazing team for this amazing opportunity.. I opened BY VIA just six months ago in December 2024 at just 21 years old so to be nominated for such an amazing award is such a pinch me moment!
The UK Small Business Awards celebrate and support small businesses across the UK. Exposing candidates to new opportunities via social media, no matter their financial and social status.
The UK Small Business Awards is breaking down barriers, helping contestants build followings and recognition – even if they don’t win. That is why they are celebrating the entire process of the competition and all the amazing talent that has entered.