BY VIA - best beauty business finalist at the small business awards 2025

By olivia day
Contributor
Published 16th Jun 2025, 12:50 BST
Updated 16th Jun 2025, 13:32 BST
BY VIA, the Blackpool-based salon – is proud to announce that it has been shortlisted in the UK Small Business Awards in the “best beauty business” category.

I feel so unbelievably blessed and proud of myself and my amazing team for this amazing opportunity.. I opened BY VIA just six months ago in December 2024 at just 21 years old so to be nominated for such an amazing award is such a pinch me moment!

The UK Small Business Awards celebrate and support small businesses across the UK. Exposing candidates to new opportunities via social media, no matter their financial and social status.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The UK Small Business Awards is breaking down barriers, helping contestants build followings and recognition – even if they don’t win. That is why they are celebrating the entire process of the competition and all the amazing talent that has entered.

Related topics:Blackpool
News you can trust since 1873
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice