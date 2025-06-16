BY VIA - best beauty business finalist at the small business awards 2025

BY VIA, the Blackpool-based salon – is proud to announce that it has been shortlisted in the UK Small Business Awards in the “best beauty business” category.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Blackpool Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

I feel so unbelievably blessed and proud of myself and my amazing team for this amazing opportunity.. I opened BY VIA just six months ago in December 2024 at just 21 years old so to be nominated for such an amazing award is such a pinch me moment!

The UK Small Business Awards celebrate and support small businesses across the UK. Exposing candidates to new opportunities via social media, no matter their financial and social status.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The UK Small Business Awards is breaking down barriers, helping contestants build followings and recognition – even if they don’t win. That is why they are celebrating the entire process of the competition and all the amazing talent that has entered.