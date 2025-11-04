Business up 30% as five Lancashire pubs cut tax for customers

The Derby Arms in Longridge.

Cutting tax on food and drink each Monday has seen a quintet of Lancashire pubs increase their trade by some 30%.

The Seafood Pub Company reintroduced their Tax-Free Mondays a fortnight ago after seeing the scheme deliver similar uplift last year.

They will be deducting the value of the VAT from their food and VAT and Duty from all pints and half pints, large and regular glasses of wine and double and single gins until the Budget on November 26.

The Tax-Free Monday offer means a pint of Prava will go down from £5.15 to £3.92, while it will be £14.13 instead of £16.95 for a Lancashire cheese and onion pie with chips and watercress salad.

Tax-Free Mondays, which mean a couple having a three-course meal and a couple of drinks could save more than £21 on the regular price, is an offer exclusively for SPC Members, the company’s loyalty programme.

The SPC Membership allows customers to earn points for every pound they spend all year round and additional perks and rewards, the next which will be on the Festive Menu launching on November 26.

Those who sign up will be able to enjoy a 20% discount of the festive offering, when having three courses on the festive menu between November 26 and December 5.

Membership is free to join and open to everybody, allowing points to be earned on food, drink and accommodation. Just for signing up to SPC Membership, customers will earn a £5 voucher.

For more details and to join, simply visit www.seafoodpubcompany.com/loyalty

“We appreciate the loyalty our regulars show us all year round and they have clearly enjoyed Tax-Free Mondays as our way of thanking them,” said Managing Director, Joycelyn Neve.

“Removing taxes on our products every Monday to our members has encouraged people to treat themselves to a meal or a few drinks with family and friends – with us absorbing the tax they would normally pay.”

The Seafood Pub Company properties in Lancashire are The Alma Inn (Laneshawbridge), The Forest (Fence), The Derby Arms (Longridge), The Farmers Arms (Great Eccleston), and The Hesketh Arms (Rufford). They also have The Fleece in Addingham, West Yorkshire.