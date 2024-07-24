Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Exciting plans have been revealed for one of Blackpool's most iconic buildings.

In a video which went viral on social media, the owners of a bargain food store in Huddersfield announced plans to take over the former Woolworths and Sports Direct store next to the Tower.

The video went viral after the business owner made the announcement in a Facebook reel filmed outside the 20,000 sq ft store, which has stood empty since Sports Direct in 2023.

Bargain Food Store made the announcement about a potential new store at the Bank Hey Street site in May. It’s not clear whether the plans are still going ahead.

Bargain Food Store, based in Huddersfield, revealed plans for the massive new store at the former Sports Direct in May. | Bargain Food Store

The owner of Huddersfield’s Bargain Food Store was joined by his son’s former partner, social media influencer Ruby Thompstone, as the pair gave followers an exclusive tour inside the vacant upper floors of the building, which looks out on the Promenade and seafront.

You can watch the clip in our video player.

“We’ve been given the biggest opportunity in our lifetime to acquire the building and grow the Bargain Food Store to a level you’ve never seen before,” said the business owner.

“We’re going to try our damned hardest to put this deal together. It’s massive, it’s huge. But, if we get it together, guys, you will see us in Blackpool.”

Bargain Food Store was approached for comment.

Blackpool Woolworths in 1980 | Heritage Images via Getty Images

What about plans for a new hotel?

In February, it was reported that a new hotel was planned for the iconic Blackpool building after it was acquired by Nottingham-based ALB Group.

The developer revealed plans for a hotel chain for the upper floor of the site, whose ground floor is occupied by Poundland and Wetherspoons. The former Sports Direct units remain empty after the retailer relocated to Frasers department store in the Houndshill Shopping Centre in November 2023.

The Bank Hey Street building has had a number of uses over the years, including as a Woolworths and the Pricebusters indoor market.

This was Blackpool Woolworths in 1982 as seen from the prom. The store faced closure and petitions had been organised to try and save it. There were other ideas though - the caption on the back said councillors 'should consider buying it and turning it into a conference and exhibition centre'

Arran Bailey, managing director of ALB Group, said: "The old Pricebusters building is without a doubt one of the most iconic buildings in Blackpool.

"Unfortunately, as the cost-of-living crisis begins to bite, we are losing so many shops from the Great British high street and we need to do all we can to prevent this from happening.

"By taking over this unit, we hope that a hotel chain will be encouraged to occupy the top floors. The space has great sea views, it overlooks the promenade. It would be the ideal location for a hotelier.