Watch the biggest business stories making the headlines today - in less than two minutes.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Blackpool Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Hello, and welcome to the latest business bulletin on Monday 17th March.

First - one in four young people have considered leaving the workforce in the past year. New data from PwC revealed mental health was the most common factor. The survey also revealed that 10 per cent of all workers are considering leaving for an extended period.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The survey involved 4,000 employees from 300 companies within the UK.

Also on the employment front: Vacancies are increasing in certain sectors of the UK economy. There are more vacancies in construction, landscape gardening, teaching and maintenance work. However the research by the Recruitment and Employment Confederation showed a fall in demand for Veterinary nurses, delivery drivers and train and tram drivers.

The Bank of England's Monetary Policy Committee meets on Thursday. They're expected to be cautious and hold interest rates at 4.5 per cent. Experts are citing the "fog of uncertainty" created by things like Donald Trumps tariffs.

Inflation in the UK is also rising.

Wetherspoon sales set to soar

JD Wetherspoon is expected to reveal soaring sales this week. The London-listed firm, which has around 800 pubs across the UK, is set to report its half-year results on Friday.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Wetherspoon sales are set to soar.

In its last trading update, Wetherspoon forecast a nearly 5 per cent rise in food and drink sales. It's also expected to get an 11 per cent sales boost from its slot machines and fruit machines.

MHA to float on Stock Market

And finally some stock market news: MHA, the provider of audit and assurance, tax, accountancy and advisory services and has announced its Intention to Float on the London Stock Exchange's Alternative Investment Market. They're looking to fundraise up to £125 million. Also planning to float is Quantum Base, a quantum science company.

They were founded in 2013 as a spin-out from Lancaster University, and are essentially commercialising serious breakthroughs in the field of quantum physics.

That's all for today. More tomorrow.