Business awards win can be a springboard to further success for Lancashire firms

A midnight Indian cuisine feast, top food from a Blackpool chef and some high profile exposure for winners is promised at the county’s major business awards this month.

Maria Coupe, of business networking group, Shout Network, said previous winners of the Be Inspired Business Awards, The BIBAs, had used their successes to promote their goods and services.

One of chef Paul Rowley's special dessert creations for the BIBAs

The awards will announce its winners at an awards ceremony in front of a sell-out audience at The Blackpool Tower on September 13.

Shout Network, which hosts networking sessions across the region, is the social media sponsor for The BIBAs this year.

Maria Coupe said: “The BIBAs is one of the leading business awards in the region and no-one wins it unless they are really at the top of their game, so my advice is shout about it.

“There was one winner from last year who went for a meeting with a new client in China and the first thing they mentioned was their win at the BIBAs, so it shows the power of promoting your every post on social media, every news release, even a mention at a networking event or client meeting will add further to a business’s reputation.”

The awards has partnered with Lancaster-based communications network specialists, The Networking People (TNP), to establish a wireless Internet network for the ceremony night.

It will set up the network at the Blackpool Tower which will enable all guests to share news of their success across social media in an instant.

The ceremony gets underway from 6.30pm with a champagne reception held at the iconic venue ahead of a sumptuous four-course dinner designed by Paul Rowley, the Blackpool-born executive chef of caterers, Campbell and Rowley.

The finalists and guests will be treated to live entertainment from a surprise performer of international renown.

Following the awards, a midnight supplier of vegetarian cuisine will be served by Preston-based food firm, RK Dining, with an after party continuing on the Tower’s historic dance floor until 1.30am.