Bumper intake of staff at Lancashire accountants

The new recruits have joined across the firm’s Preston, Blackpool, Lancaster, Manchester and Kendal offices and will be part of its corporate services and tax teams.

It is one of MHA Moore and Smalley’s largest intakes of graduates and apprentices with the firm seeing record interest in positions available.

Rebecca Coombes, HR director at MHA Moore and Smalley, said: “It’s been a tough time for those leaving education due to the pandemic, so we’re proud to be able to offer this opportunity for these young people to make a start in the profession and develop their career with us.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Accountants MHA Moore and Smalley has welcomed 22 new recruits. Pictured welcoming some of the new trainees are managing partner Graham Gordon (far right) and HR Director Rebecca Coombes (third right)

“We’ve had record interest in our trainee and apprentice positions this year and the quality of the candidates has been impressive. They represent the future of our firm, and we look forward to seeing them grow both professionally and personally.”