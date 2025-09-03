Northern property developer Breck has begun construction of 51 new affordable homes and bungalows in Preesall after signing a £10m contract with registered affordable housing provider Progress Housing Group.

The development, at Rosemount Avenue, gained planning permission from Wyre Council earlier this year.

It includes a mix of two to four-bedroom houses and bungalows, with 70 per cent available for affordable rent and 30 per cent available for shared ownership.

The scheme is designed to cater for the needs of people of all ages in the Wyre area. Almost half of the units will be bungalows for elderly residents.

Construction is scheduled to complete in mid-2027 and the development will be handed over to Progress Housing Group to manage upon completion. Additional funding is being provided by Homes England.

Andy Garnett, director, Breck, who is from Poulton said: “The number of people of retirement age is growing across the UK, including in Wyre, which makes providing affordable housing suitable for older people increasingly important.

“Rosemount Avenue will create a high-quality new community that people at a range of different stages in their life can call home, with bungalows designed for older residents as well as homes for couples and families.

“It’s our latest development with Progress Housing Group after beginning construction of around 100 houses in Cottam at the end of last year and we’re currently liaising on several further projects.”

Breck specialises in developing affordable houses between 25 and 300 units for registered affordable housing providers as well as homes for open market sale on sites between 10 and 50 units. It currently has a development pipeline of around 2,000 homes across the North, including several sites in Lancashire.

Daniel Griffiths, director (Development) at Progress Housing Group said: “This scheme will deliver high quality affordable homes for both rent and shared ownership sale that meets the identified needs of the local community. The scheme is supported by grant funding from Homes England and assists in delivering against our new housing provision aspirations.

"We are delighted to further strengthen our existing relationship with Breck through this scheme, with more projects in the pipeline.”