Bright new futures await three prominent Blackpool hotels after they have been sold.

Blackpool Promotions have revealed they have successfully concluded sales on three of their properties in the resort.

Sales of theThe Royal Boston, The Royal Alexandra and The Royal Carlton have now been completed for an undisclosed sum.

What do the previous owners say about the sale?

In a statement given to the Blackpool Gazette, John Westhead, operations director for Blackpool Promotions said: “The Royal Carlton has been sold to private investors and there are some exciting plans for this property that the new owners will hopefully share soon.

“The Royal Boston and Royal Alexandra hotels will become part of the Compass Hospitality family of hotels. Compass are a large operator with over 25 hotels in the UK and a further number of hotels worldwide.

“All existing bookings will be honoured and all details for people’s holidays will remain the same, should you wish to enquire about any aspects please contact the Blackpool Promotions head office direct.”

The Royal Carlton

The Royal Carlton, 343-347 South Promenade, Blackpool | Christie & Co Hotels/Rightmove

The Royal Carlton Hotel located at 343-347 South Promenade, Blackpool, FY1 6BJ and was original put on the market for £1.1 million.

Back in May 2024, the price of the prominent 40-bed hotel was slashed to £900,000.

The three star sea-front hotel boasts 40 bedrooms, a lounge bar and dining space - currently set up for 74 covers - and a sizable external trading area to the front, which is split level, in a terraced style.

Presented in an Art-Deco style, The Royal Carlton Hotel comprises an end-terrace three storey purpose-built hotel which is only one mile south of Blackpool Tower and 0.6 miles north of Blackpool Pleasure Beach, two of the main tourist attractions in the area.

The Royal Boston

Queen's Promenade, Blackpool, FY2 9RN | 3-star hotel | 4.3 out of 5 (595 Google reviews) | "Absolutely great place to stay from food, rooms, staff and overall service." | Google

The Royal Boston Hotel is located at 34 Queen’s Promenade, Blackpool, FY2 9RN .

The Royal Boston Hotel is a family friendly, 78 en-suite bedroom hotel, offering a wide variety of accessible family rooms, double rooms, twin rooms and single rooms.

The hotel is located in a quiet seafront location to the North of Blackpool. From there you can enjoy the quiet relaxing surroundings, take a stroll on the equally quiet, but beautiful golden sands.

The Royal Alexandra Hotel

Albert Road, Blackpool, FY1 4PR | This substantial property is situated in the busy all year round trading location of Albert Road. The lounge bar has recently been refurbished and regularly hosts evening entertainment. | Google

The Alexandra Hotel, on Albert Road, was up for sale with a guide price of £1,395,000.

Layed out over five storeys, the 89-bed hotel features a lounge bar, a 67-cover restaurant and separate function room with stage and dance floor.

Guest rooms are all en suite and facilities generally include double, single or bunkbeds, side of bed cabinets, dressing table and chair, wardrobe, flat screen television and hospitality tray.

Who are Compass Hospitality?

Compass Hospitality is a full-service hospitality group headquartered in Bangkok, Thailand and welcoming guests to gateway destinations in Thailand, Malaysia, Sri Lanka and the United Kingdom. With 4 distinctive brands; Compass, Citrus, Citin, and Ananda Spa Resorts (alongside our White Label Hotels), Compass Hospitality offers a large variety of lifestyle preferences and accommodation needs, delivering gracious hospitality for a truly memorable experience.

Their hotels give holidaymakers easy access to major attractions in Southeast Asia & Europe whether you are travelling for business or for leisure, Compass Hospitality offers all the choices you need from spacious serviced apartments to boutique city hotels.

For more information visit their website here.

What’s next for Blackpool Promotions?

Royal Seabank, one of four Blackpool Promotion hotels

Blackpool promotions have been operating tours into Blackpool for more than 40 years and said in consolidating their position in the market this ensures that they will be able to do so for many more years to come.

Mr Westhead said: “The Royal Seabank remains as our flagship hotel, and we have a trading relationship with the other properties so we can still take bookings etc.

“This deal represents a fantastic opportunity for all parties and strengthens the good quality accommodation offerings for the resort as a whole.”

Commenting of the future relationship with the new owners of the hotels, Mr Westhead added: “This is an exciting opportunity for all concerned, as much as we have sold the properties, with the Boston and Alexandra we have an agreed trading relationship to ensure that we can still offer holidays within these properties.

“Its very much business as usual for Blackpool Promotions and we will continue to offer unrivalled high-quality deals and outstanding customer service.”

Customers who have questions about an exisiting bookings with Blackpool Promtions can contact them via their website here.