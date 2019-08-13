Brexit Party announces candidate for Blackpool South constituency

The Brexit Party have announced they will be standing a candidate in the Blackpool South constituency for the next election.

Blackpool resident David Brown has been announced as the prospective parliamentary candidate for the Eurosceptic political party which was formed in January in Blackpool South, which is currently held by Labour's Gordon Marsden.

Gordon Marsden, the MP for Blackpool South

Mr Brown said: "I’m standing for election because Blackpool South has been ignored by Westminster for too long and I feel the people are being misrepresented locally and also their democratic demand to leave the EU has been blatantly disregarded”.

The 54-year-old has worked and run businesses in the town for more than 30 years, first as an hotelier and in the last 20 years he has operated a successful online retail company.

His selection was welcomed by Henrik Overgaard-Nielsen, Brexit Party North West MEP, who said, “I am really pleased that David is standing in Blackpool south, he knows the local issues, understands the need for investment in infrastructure and knows first hand the problems caused by EU bureaucracy.

“I look forward to working with him to improve the situation for the people of Blackpool and the North West.”

Scott Benton is the Conservative prospective parliamentary candidate

Mr Marsden has represented Labour in the seat since the 1997 General Election.

The Conservative's prospective parliamentary candidate for the constituency is Scott Benton, however the Liberal Democrats, Green Party and UKIP, who have all contested the seat, have not declared anyone currently.