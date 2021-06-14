Bosses behind Blackpool's Trilogy nightclub prepare for a third delay to nightspot's grand launch

Trilogy Nightclub in Talbot Square is currently open to revellers as a bar

In what is expected to be a huge blow for the resort's nightlife scene, step four of the Government's lockdown roadmap now looks to be lifted on July 19, costing the hospitality millions of pounds in lost revenue.

Mega club Trilogy in Talbot Square, part of an exclusive chain of clubs owned by nightclub entrepreneur Jimmy Elias, was first set to open the doors of the three-floor space in Easter last year.

The launch was put back at the onset of the first lockdown last March.

Revellers were given a taste of the setting, when the club, which has undergone a £500,000 investment, opened as a bar in October before a second closure. The first floor opened under the same operation on May 17.

Site director for Trilogy Matt Taylor said the plans to extend the opening to all three levels on June 21, welcoming thousands through the doors, now looked likely to be put on hold.

He said: "At this moment in time we have as much information at hand as everyone else but the most likely scenario is the launch being held until July 19.

"It could be July 12 depending on where the Government impose the four weeks from. It is frustrating and hugely disappointing - Blackpool is going to take a huge hit in revenue losses but for us it was all about getting open in as safe an environment as possible so people can enjoy the club at its full potential.

"So we have to deal with it the best way we can and of course we want to open as soon as possible, there is supposed talk of a two-week review, so we will let people know the position as soon as the announcement is made."

The club will continue to run as a bar with tables available for reservation.

Level two, the main dance arena will see resident DJs Fubar and Jester, (Jason Fubar and Lee Watson) man the decks whilst the Disco Disco room will be DJ Pep and Andy Gay.