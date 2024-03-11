Booths wins Wine and Spirits Supermarket of the Year at People's Choice Awards
Booths has won both Wine and Spirits Supermarket of the Year at the People's Choice Wine Awards.
The ethos of the awards is simple - putting the consumer at the heart of the process, allowing them to vote for the wines and brands they love.
The independent family-owned retailer beat stiff competition from Aldi, Co-Op and Waitrose to win the top retailer awards.
Victoria Anderson, Wine Buyer at Booths, said: ‘"We put in a lot of effort to create a range of wines that appeal to all tastes and budgets.
"At Booths, sourcing exceptional food and drink underpins our buying ethos.
"I look for wines that offer both quality and provenance, but I also look for wines that are more adventurous enabling us to offer such a diverse range of both reliable favourites and something new to explore.
"This award means a great deal to our team as it's a vote from our customers."
Securing the top spot against national competition, Booths was praised for their commitment to supporting smaller vineyards, winemakers and distilleries, the personal approach to customer recommendations and stylish store environments.
Pete Newton, Beer and Spirits Buyer at Booths said: "This is a win not only for our Booths team, but much credit is owed to our producers and distillers both locally and from further afield, making some exceptional and innovative spirits."
Victoria Anderson added: "Booths would like to thank our customers, their curious tastes allow Booths to stock a wide and diverse range of wines and spirits that are unique and out of the ordinary.
"Their willingness to try new makers and experience new tastes allows Booths to stock some undiscovered gems in our selections."