Booths is closing its only supermarket in Greater Manchester, just nine years after it opened.

The Hale Barns branch near Altrincham in Trafford opened in 2015 but will close in the coming months, with Asda set to take over the store.

The Preston-based supermarket chain, which has 28 stores across the north of England - including 16 in Lancashire - said all staff will be retained by Asda.

The branch in affluent Hale Barns - one of the wealthiest areas in England - is not making a profit, said Booths, who blamed 'increased costs' for the upcoming closure.

The average cost of a home in the village is around £840,000, while detached properties priced at over £1million. Hale Barns is also home to a number of famous footballers and Lancashire cricketer Freddie Flintoff.

What does it mean for the future of other Booths stores?

Booths is eager to reassure customers in Lancashire that it has no plans to shut any of its other branches, and there are no concerns about the profitability of its other stores.

A Booths spokesperson said: "Booths have begun a consultation process with their colleagues at the Hale Barns store relating to a forthcoming transfer of the property lease for the store to Asda.

"Since opening in 2015 we have worked hard to improve the performance at Hale Barns but the challenges of increased costs have meant we cannot see a future where the store will be profitable.

"It is anticipated all jobs will be protected and transferred to Asda (via TUPE) during this consultation process.

"Closing any store is a difficult decision and it is not a reflection of the hard work and dedication of our team at Hale Barns or across the wider business.

"We would like to thank colleagues and customers for their support since the store opened over eight years ago.

"We would like to provide some reassurance we have no plans to exit any of our other stores."

What do Asda say about the takeover?

An Asda spokesperson said: "Asda is delighted to announce we have acquired the property lease for Booths' Hale Barns store.