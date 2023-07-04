Bob and Berts cafe is opening in Blackpool and you can get £50 worth of free coffee and food
Coffee house chain, Bob And Bert’s, are opening a brand new cafe in Blackpool town centre this Friday and are giving local residents the chance to win a £50 gift voucher to spend in store.
By Lucinda Herbert
Published 4th Jul 2023, 13:10 BST
The Irish-owned company already have a popular branch in Preston, and now are opening one on Victoria Street, on July 07.
They serve hot drinks and smoothies, as well as a full range of breakfast and lunch dishes.
The menu includes paninis, wraps, loaded fries and plenty of vegan and gluten free options.
To celebrate the Blackpool store opening, Bob And Berts are giving away some vouchers to spend in store.
Visit their facebook page to find out how you can be in with a chance of winning £50 worth of food and drink.
