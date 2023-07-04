Coffee house chain, Bob And Bert’s, are opening a brand new cafe in Blackpool town centre this Friday and are giving local residents the chance to win a £50 gift voucher to spend in store.

The Irish-owned company already have a popular branch in Preston, and now are opening one on Victoria Street, on July 07.

They serve hot drinks and smoothies, as well as a full range of breakfast and lunch dishes.

The menu includes paninis, wraps, loaded fries and plenty of vegan and gluten free options.

To celebrate the Blackpool store opening, Bob And Berts are giving away some vouchers to spend in store.

Visit their facebook page to find out how you can be in with a chance of winning £50 worth of food and drink.

1 . wbegnews-bobandberts5-nw.jpg Inside the new Bob And Berts coffee shop in Blackpool town centre Photo: Bob And Berts Photo Sales

2 . wbegnews-bobandberts4-nw.jpg The Irish chain serve 'proper coffee' and 'great grub', with paninis, wraps, smoothies and plenty of vegan options Photo: Bob And Berts Photo Sales

3 . wbegnews-bobandberts3-nw.jpg The store opens in Houndshill Shopping Centre on Friday 7th July. Photo: Bob And Berts Photo Sales

4 . wbegnews-bobandberts-nw.jpg The new coffee house is having a giveaway competition ahead of the opening date. Photo: Bob And Berts Photo Sales

