B&M responds to rumours about Cleveleys branch after store listed for auction
Rumours began circulating in the community after signs appeared on the B&M store in Princess Road this week.
The notices from Allsop - the UK’s largest property auction house - announced that the building has been listed for auction. However, the property has yet to appear on Allsop’s website.
Some customers expressed concern that the store might be closing down, with the words “freehold vacant” suggesting that the property provided the winning bidder with ‘vacant possession’, which usually means the sellers or tenants will have moved out and removed all of their belongings prior to any sale.
But B&M dismissed rumours of a shock closure at its Cleveleys store, which was the the first-ever B&M store in the country.
Speaking to the Gazette, a spokesperson for B&M said: “This B&M store will not be closing.
“B&M are not leaving. Any sale would be subject to the existing lease and B&M remain in situ unaffected by this.”
