Bloomfield Road turnstile to be auctioned to help pay for vandalism repairs at AFC Blackpool.

A historic turnstile from Bloomfield Road is set to be auctioned off at The Regent to help repair the damage done by vandals at non-league side AFC Blackpool.

The club was attacked over the weekend of July 13 with thugs leaving a trail of damage including damage including broken seats, windows and graffiti.

The former Bloomfield Road turnstile

Martin Baird, the first team manager, said, “The recent vandalism is a real kick in the teeth to what we are trying to achieve here. Hopefully, by auctioning the turnstile we can afford to increase security with the addition of CCTV around the ground.”

The turnstile, confirmed to be from Bloomfield road by AFC club secretary Billy Singleton is expected to fetch plenty of interest along with other Blackpool memorabilia also included in the auction.

The guide price for the turnstile is £200 - £300. Olly Ashton, auctioneer at Regent Auctions said: “ It is a really interesting lot which would be a real talking point in any home, and with the proceeds going to such a great cause.”

The auction will take place at 11am at The Regent Cinema on Church Street where monthly auctions are held on the last Thursday of every month.

Online bidders are invited to register to bid through their website regentauctions.co.uk