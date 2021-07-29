Blackpool's Vintro Lounge customers raise over £1000 for Trinity Hospice and Brian House

Vintro Lounge in St John's Square donated 50p from every burger sale and 20p from every coffee sale to Brian House Children's Hospice and Trinity Hospice in Low Moor Road, Bispham

After a successful first month of trading and a warm welcome from locals since it first opened on June 9, Vintro was able to raise an impressive sum for the resort charity.

Altogether, the cafe bar, which is part of Bristol-based Lounges Cafe Bars group, raised £1,418 - and vowed to continue to raise money for local good causes.

Vintro's general manager Martyn Reid hands over a cheque for 1,418 to Trinity Hospice and Brian House. Photo: Vintro Lounge

General manager Martyn Reid said: "We were really pleased to be able to support Trinity and Brian House, and we will continue to support local charities close to our staff members' hearts.

"We're going to be putting our heads together and coming up with some plans about what we can do next."

Janet Atkins, corporate partnerships manager at Trinity Hospice and Brian House, said: “We are so thrilled that Vintro has had such an incredible first month, and we’re so grateful that they chose to support our work through the sale of their burgers and coffee.

“This money will help us to provide our outstanding specialist care to all who need it on the Fylde coast, and means a lot to us as we know we’ll be counting the cost of Covid-19 for the next few years.