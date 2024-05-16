Blackpool's Tandem Bank recognised in Sunday Times Best Places to Work 2024
and live on Freeview channel 276
Tandem, the UK's leading greener digital bank, has earned a spot in the Sunday Times Best Places to Work 2024 list. This nationwide workplace survey celebrates Britain's top employers and acknowledges the best workplaces for women, LGBTQIA+ community, disabled employees, ethnic minorities, younger and older workers, and wellbeing.
The bank's commitment to its employees shines through a range of initiatives geared towards supporting and empowering its people. In February, the bank announced a transformative update to its charity program, pledging support to five charities chosen by employees to align with the bank's grassroots community engagement ethos. In addition, the bank offers two days of paid volunteering, annually, to encourage genuine involvement. Tandem aims to reach 1 million minutes of volunteering by 2026, with 13,650 minutes recorded since February 2024.
Tandem also host Health and Wellbeing Roadshows, spotlighting volunteering opportunities and green initiatives accessible to all employees aligning to its ESG strategy. Top volunteers stand to also win prizes, including cash rewards towards energy bills, and supermarket vouchers.
Commenting on Tandem's Inclusion In the Sunday Times list, Tandem CEO, Alex Mollart, said: "We're over the moon to be featured in the Sunday Times' Best Places to Work list, especially knowing it's based on feedback from our incredible team. It’s a testament to the dedication from every member of the Tandem family who always put the well-being, growth and happiness of our employees first. As a green bank, our commitment to social responsibility goes beyond just environmental efforts; it's about creating an inclusive and empowering workplace culture and to be included in this list is validation that we’re on the right track."
Benefiting customers’ pockets and the planet, Tandem offers greener ways to save, borrow, spend and share. From low emission motor loans, to lending for greener home improvements, to EPC discount mortgages and green savings, its products make it easier for more people to choose a greener lifestyle – helping save money, whilst reducing carbon footprints.