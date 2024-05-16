Blackpool's Tandem Bank recognised in Sunday Times Best Places to Work 2024

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Blackpool based Tandem Bank has earned a spot in the Sunday Times Best Places to Work 2024, the leading nationwide workplace survey to celebrate Britain's top employers.

Tandem, the UK's leading greener digital bank, has earned a spot in the Sunday Times Best Places to Work 2024 list. This nationwide workplace survey celebrates Britain's top employers and acknowledges the best workplaces for women, LGBTQIA+ community, disabled employees, ethnic minorities, younger and older workers, and wellbeing.

The bank's commitment to its employees shines through a range of initiatives geared towards supporting and empowering its people. In February, the bank announced a transformative update to its charity program, pledging support to five charities chosen by employees to align with the bank's grassroots community engagement ethos. In addition, the bank offers two days of paid volunteering, annually, to encourage genuine involvement. Tandem aims to reach 1 million minutes of volunteering by 2026, with 13,650 minutes recorded since February 2024.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Blackpool Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Tandem also host Health and Wellbeing Roadshows, spotlighting volunteering opportunities and green initiatives accessible to all employees aligning to its ESG strategy. Top volunteers stand to also win prizes, including cash rewards towards energy bills, and supermarket vouchers.

Tandem was recognised in the Big Organisation category

Commenting on Tandem's Inclusion In the Sunday Times list, Tandem CEO, Alex Mollart, said: "We're over the moon to be featured in the Sunday Times' Best Places to Work list, especially knowing it's based on feedback from our incredible team. It’s a testament to the dedication from every member of the Tandem family who always put the well-being, growth and happiness of our employees first. As a green bank, our commitment to social responsibility goes beyond just environmental efforts; it's about creating an inclusive and empowering workplace culture and to be included in this list is validation that we’re on the right track."