Blackpool's Revolution bar announces closure date as Market Street nightspot deemed 'unprofitable'
The bar in Market Street is one of 12 Revolution branches to close next month as the chain scrambles to cut costs.
The Blackpool nightspot will officially close on Sunday, August 11.
In a previous announcement, the bar said it initially expected to close later in the month - “on or around around August 21”. But the closing date appears to have been brought forward.
In a new post on its website, the chain said: “Some sad news…we’ll be closing our doors for good on Sunday, August 11 💔
“We’ve loved shaking your cocktails and partying with you over the years and hope that you’ll come party with us in our final weeks!”
Revolution will be hosting a ‘closing party’ on Saturday, August 10, before the doors close for a final time that weekend.
Other Revolution bars to close in August include branches in Wigan and and Deansgate Locks in Manchester.
Why are they closing?
In April, the Revolution Bars Group announced a significant restructuring plan for the company, saying that rising cost of living pressures were negatively impacting sales.
At the time, chief executive Rob Pitcher said: "We have had the best festive trading period for four years with all of our brands recording positive like-for-like sales and Revolucion de Cuba being the standout performer.
"However, our younger customers are still feeling the disproportionate effect of the cost-of-living crisis and the national living wage will increase materially in April 2024.
"Therefore, we have taken the difficult yet ultimately beneficial step for the group to close several bars which are unprofitable."
The 11 closing on August 11 are:
- Blackpool
- Chester
- Deansgate Locks, Manchester
- King Street, Wigan
- Edinburgh, Scotland
- Inverness, Scotland
- Leadenhall
- Loughborough
- Norwich
- Hockley, Nottingham
- Stafford
