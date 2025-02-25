A popular ice-cream parlour on Blackpool Promenade is getting ready to reopen for its 97th season.

Notarianni Ices will reopen for the 2025 season on Saturday, March 1 - a positive sign that summer is on the way!

Here's everything you need to know about the family-run business:

Notarianni Ices will reopen for the 2025 season on Saturday, March 1! Pictured are Luca Vettese and Maddalena Vettese. | National World

Where can I find Notarianni Ices?

You can find the ice-cream parlour right near the sea front at 9 Waterloo Road, Blackpool, FY4 1AF.

When is the ice-cream parlour open?

Notarianni Ices will open from 10am to 7pm at weekends, and 12pm to 6pm midweek.

What ice cream flavours are on offer?

Notarianni Ices has served only vanilla ice cream for more than 90 years!

What makes their vanilla ice cream so special?

The shop was set up in Blackpool in 1928 by Luigi Notarianni, whose home-made ice cream sundaes were an instant hit with holidaymakers.

The small family-run business uses the same secret recipe that has been passed down through four generations, using fresh locally sourced dairy products.

Notarianni Ices say they are "very proud and honoured" to still be making their top secret vanilla ice-cream recipe.

"It is a tradition that we don’t intend to ever change," a spokesman said.

British singer and songwriter Gabrielle got the chance to try Notarianni’s famous ice cream. Josh Johnson (L), Louise Gabrielle Bobb (M) and Kerry Whitehead (R) | Notarianni Ices

How is the ice cream served?

You can choose to have it in a cone, tub, wafer, milkshake, sundae or ice cream float.

You can also upgrade your cone to a waffle cone for £1.

Are gluten free cones available?

Yes!

How much is it?

A plain regular cone is £3, or £3.50 for a large cone if you feel like treating yourself.

A regular 99 Flake is 3.35 or £3.85 for large.

You can find the ice-cream parlour right near the sea front at 9 Waterloo Road | Google

Tubs are £3 for a small, £4 for a medium and £5 for a large.

Classic sundaes including Oreo, Kinder Bueno or Biscoff are £6 each.

Gourmet sundaes such as a classic knickerbocker glory or banana split are £7.50 each.

Milkshakes are £4.95. Add fresh cream for 75p.

Ice cream floats are £4.50 each.

How much are the toppings?

Regular sauces such as raspberry and lime are included, but gourmet sauces including Biscoff, limoncello or mint are 50p.

Toppings such as rainbow sprinkles, sherbet and honeycomb are 35p each.

Gourmet toppings such as Biscoff, Oreo, Crunchie and marshmallows are 60p.

Warm melted sauces such as Nutella and Biscoff are £1.

You can find the full menu HERE.