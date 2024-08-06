A new bar will open in the heart of Blackpool town centre this weekend.

Jason Fubar, owner of Fubar's Rum Bar on North Promenade, will open his new venue The Retro Lounge on Friday (August 9).

The new bar opens in Clifton Street, near Talbot Square, at the site of Marvin’s which closed in May and sees Jason team up with business partner Dominic Herdman.

The Retro Lounge will open from 3pm to 2am on Friday and Saturday, and Jason says customers can look forward to classic cocktails, beers, wines and spirits - “all at reasonable prices”.

Jason says the music will be an epic mix of old school pop hits from the 70s and 80s, as well as dance anthems and club classics from the 90's & 00's.

Customers can also get a further 15% off their drinks by showing bar staff the above Facebook share. The opening offer can be used all day, every day until September 1.