On the market for £924,950 with Alan J Picken, this family-owned fish and chip shop is located in the heart of Blackpool, a popular North West holiday destination.

Positioned on Topping Street, just a short distance from Blackpool Tower and local amenities, the business benefits from a prime location near the new DWP office complex, which will bring thousands of workers to the area.

Housed in a spacious double-unit freehold property with two self-contained apartments, the business has been meticulously run by the current owners, maintaining high standards and earning multiple awards for their excellent fish and chips.

The business has a loyal customer base, both local and tourist, and an impressive online presence, including over 500,000 YouTube viewers, attracting a wider audience.

Due to the owners' desire to retire, the business is now available for sale. It has consistently shown excellent sales and profits, with potential for further growth. The property also includes two residential flats currently used as owner accommodation, which could be converted into holiday lets for additional income.

This business presents an exciting opportunity for a motivated buyer to continue the success and maximize the business's potential.

