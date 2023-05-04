News you can trust since 1873
Blackpool's Frankie and Benny's restaurant looks set to close

A long-standing Blackpool restaurant is set to close at the end of this month, according to national reports.

By Shelagh Parkinson
Published 4th May 2023
Updated 4th May 2023, 15:31 BST

Frankie and Benny's on Festival Park, Rigby Road, in the resort is said to be on a list of 18 eateries around the country earmarked for closure by owners The Restaurant Group (TRG).

The company expects it will save around £5m by closing the restaurants, along with four Chiquito restaurants which it also owns.

The Restaurant Group currently runs 410 venues across the UK which includes the brands Frankie and Benny's, Chiquito, Wagamamas, Brunning & Price and Coast to Coast.

Frankie and Benny's , Rigby Rd., Blackpool.Frankie and Benny's , Rigby Rd., Blackpool.
Frankie and Benny's is among the longest standing tenants on the Festival Park, which is currently undergoing redevelopment.

Club 3000 Bingo is due to open in June on the site of the former Swift Hound pub which was demolished to make way for the development.

Meanwhile planning permission was granted last year to convert the Odeon Cinema to a family entertainment centre, after it was revealed the Odeon's lease is due to run out this June.

Astringer Capital, which owns Festival Park, secured permission for activities including bowling, trampolining, crazy golf, arcade games, climbing walls and indoor sports such as tennis or five-a-side football being put forward.

Austringer acquired Festival Park in 2021 and its plans for the site also include developing a new drive-thru Starbucks.

A new outlet for Mexican food chain Taco Bell is also currently being built on Rigby Road, on the site of a former car showroom, with capacity for up to 66 diners.

