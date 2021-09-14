Blackpool's former Whippet Inn is to reopen as Sherlock's bar

The Whippet Inn, on Queens Street, was one of the gay-friendly bars owned by Basil Newby and it is set to reopen in November as Sherlock's bar

Together with Funny Girl’s, the Flying Handbag, Buzz Bar and Flamingos, it passed into the hands of Blackburn pubs firm Thwaites in 2018 when the company behind it went into administration.

Now the bar is to have a makeover thanks to the people behind a former LGBT bar in Birmingham, which closed down during the pandemic.

Eden Bar in the heart of Birmingham‘s gay village had its last day of trading on the October 24, with the owners saying it had become unsustainable during the pandemic due to Government restrictions.

The Queen Street bar was purchased by business partners Garry Prentice and Cal Eden from Thwaites in 2019 and Sherlock's was first announced in January last year but work has been delayed due to the pandemic.

It is set to have its opening weekend from Friday, November 5 with cabaret artist and Britain's Got Talent semi-finalist Danny Beard set to perform with 'special mystery guest'

The three storey building benefits from being a part of Blackpool’s lucrative main bar circuit being surrounded by others such as Walkabout and Slug & Lettuce.

The bar will reopen in November as Sherlock's