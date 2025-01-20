Blackpool’s First Makers’ Market of 2025 Kicks Off This Sunday!

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Blackpool’s beloved Makers’ Market is back for the first event of the year, taking place this Sunday, January 26th, at Abingdon Street Market. Hosted by The Strand Collective, this vibrant community event promises an exciting start to 2025, featuring an expanded lineup of local makers, artisans, street food vendors, and creative businesses.

Adding to the atmosphere, this special edition of the market will feature a Northern Soul DJ set from ‘Sunday Social’, providing the perfect soundtrack to a day of browsing, shopping, and socializing.

A Market for Everyone

The Makers’ Market is a celebration of creativity and community, offering an eclectic mix of art, crafts, handmade goods, specialty coffee, beverages, and delicious street food. Whether you’re looking for unique gifts, locally made products, or simply a great way to spend your Sunday, there’s something for everyone.

This Sunday

Megan Brown, co-founder of The Strand Collective, shared her excitement:

“We’re very excited to be back for our first market of the year! This event is all about celebrating independent talent and giving local makers a space to connect with the community. Plus, we’ll be treated to a Northern Soul DJ set ALL day!”

Support Local & Get Involved

Held at Abingdon Street Market, this event provides a platform for independent businesses and creatives from the Fylde Coast to showcase their work. The Makers’ Market is designed to foster community connections, encourage local shopping, and support regional talent.

Event Details:

Location: Abingdon Street Market, Blackpool

Date: Sunday, January 26th, 2025

Time: 10:00 AM – 5:00 PM

Special Feature: Northern Soul DJ set by ‘Sunday Social’ all day!