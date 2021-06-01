Blackpool's Boulevard Hotel ranked among best in the world by TripAdvisor
The Boulevard Hotel in Blackpool has been named as one of the best hotels in the world according to the travel rating website, TripAdvisor.
The South Shore hotel, next to the Blackpool Pleasure Beach on the Prom, was ranked in the top ten per cent of all hotels worldwide in the 2021 TripAdvisor Traveller’s Choice Awards.
The awards are the ‘highest honour’ TripAdvisor gives out.
The 120-room hotel opened in 2019 and TripAdvisor said it had earned positive reviews and ratings over the past year.
A spokesman for the firm said: “The Traveller’s Choice Award celebrates hotels that consistently deliver fantastic experiences to travelers around the globe.
"Winners like The Boulevard Hotel earned positive reviews and ratings over the past year.
“In this particular challenging year, The Boulevard Hotel stood out by providing great service and experiences to guests.
Amanda Thompson, managing director of the Pleasure Beach, said: “I am delighted that the Boulevard Hotel has received this fantastic accolade from TripAdvisor. I’m very proud of the whole team at the hotel for all of their hard work in building and maintaining the superb levels of service and standards at the Boulevard.”