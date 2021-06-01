Blackpool's Boulevard Hotel ranked among best in the world by TripAdvisor

The Boulevard Hotel in Blackpool

The South Shore hotel, next to the Blackpool Pleasure Beach on the Prom, was ranked in the top ten per cent of all hotels worldwide in the 2021 TripAdvisor Traveller’s Choice Awards.

The awards are the ‘highest honour’ TripAdvisor gives out.

The 120-room hotel opened in 2019 and TripAdvisor said it had earned positive reviews and ratings over the past year.

A spokesman for the firm said: “The Traveller’s Choice Award celebrates hotels that consistently deliver fantastic experiences to travelers around the globe.

"Winners like The Boulevard Hotel earned positive reviews and ratings over the past year.

“In this particular challenging year, The Boulevard Hotel stood out by providing great service and experiences to guests.