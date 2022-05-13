The sad news was announced by Blackpool Zoo on Friday afternoon (May 13).

Wallace, who was referred to as the king of the Pride of Blackpool, was almost 16 years old.

A spokesman for Blackpool Zoo said: “Wallace’s massive personality was matched only by his impressive roar and he will be greatly missed.”

Wallace underwent pre-transfer tests in anticipation of him moving while work was carried out on the Big Cat House.

Several age related health conditions were subsequently identified.

The zoo said all options were explored, but the animal team and veterinary experts concluded the kindest thing to do was put Wallace to sleep.

“His legacy will live on in Khari, who has been moved to ZSL Whipsnade Zoo while the Big Cat House at Blackpool is being renovated,” a spokesman added.

Khari and his dad Wallace at Blackpool Zoo.

“We are now in discussions with other UK zoos to decide which lions will be joining him to create a new pride.

“Khari will become the head of the group and it will return to Blackpool Zoo when the new facility is open in Spring 2023.”

Alyona, Blackpool Zoo’s Amur Tiger, has taken up residence in a new home at Woodside Wildlife Park in Lincolnshire.

She will initially live in her own facility while further discussions take place regarding a suitable companion ahead of her return to Blackpool next year.