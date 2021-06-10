Blackpool young electrical apprentice wins regional award

After the successful completion of his apprenticeship with local firm, JET Electrical, Nathan was nominated for a regional award by his training officer for his progress both academically and practically and was chosen as the regional winner.

He received an engraved glass trophy and £100 in prize money. Nathan will represent the North West against 10 other regional winners at JTL’s National Awards, in London on September 2.

JTL’s regional business manager for the North West, John Cramphorn and Nathan’s employer presented the winner with his award via a socially distanced photo call.

JTL electrical training officer, Anthony Lett, said: “Nathan has shown strong determination and commitment towards his apprenticeship, always submitting work on time and to a very high standard. He has shown a strong will power to succeed in all aspects and areas of his apprenticeship.

“Nathan takes pride in his work and has always had an excellent relationship with the clients, as well as being polite and professional when dealing with them. He achieved good results in his college work and exams and completed his AM2 exam first time.

"Nathan has been an admirable and hardworking apprentice and I’m sure he’ll take this same attitude into the next stage of his career.”

Nathan currently holds a NVQ Diploma in Installing Electrotechnical Systems and Equipment (Buildings, Structures and the Environment) and AM2 Electrotechnical Occupational Competence.

He said: "Since enrolling with JTL, I have always striven to fulfil my potential, so to have this recognised is a great achievement. It has given me a job which I genuinely enjoy and can see myself progressing in.