Blackpool windows specialist continues expansion with South Wales move

Blackpool-based Weru UK has consolidated its operations into South Wales with the addition of a new partner to its nationwide network.

The strategic move sees industry veterans Graham Lindsay, founder of Weru UK, which is based off Amy Johnson Way, and Andy Clegg, founder of glass and glazing training company, Fenestrology, sign up to a dual agreement which will further establish the Weru brand with a regional office and showroom in Newcastle Emlyn.

Graham Lindsay of Weru UK and Andy Clegg of Fenestrology

Andy’s certified training expertise will help fast-track the UK role out of the Weru RAL accredited installer training programme. He will further develop the UKN training centre so it can cater for UK demand.

In conjunction with this, the move also enables Andy’s son, Arron Clegg, who won the FIT Show’s 2019 Master Fitter Challenge, to represent the Weru brand in his own installation company, Master Fitter Windows.

Graham Lindsay said: “Having thirty plus years’ experience with Weru has enabled us to anglicise the range and develop the skills required to sell this niche high-tech brand.

"While we have a highly skilled and loyal team based in the North West, our biggest hurdle is the recruitment of new partners and installers elsewhere in the UK.

"With Andy’s help, our installer recruitment process can now accelerate at pace, and in the short term they can also assist with project management and installation support."

Arron Clegg of Master Fitter Windows said: “My expertise lies across the entire window industry; however, with many big nationals using fairly basic Pvcu windows, I am extremely excited to take on the challenge of learning new levels of installation expertise demanded by this top continental brand.

"The skill sets needed to install premium bespoke entrance doors or a 7.5m wide panoramic patio door are completely different to what I’ve done before.”