Readers share their views as workers clear away the remains of Bonny Street Market, which closed in 2022 after 37 years of trading.

“So many happy memories"

Sharon Garthwaite, 67, said: “I loved walking through this market...been doing it all my life. I will really miss the market and Bonny street.”

Jason Burgess also visits Blackpool on holiday – most recently in December 2022, after Bonny Street had been closed. He said: “I enjoyed the market [so] to see it like I did [in] late Dec is sad, and hope all the stall holders have secured a future for this season coming.”

Loved going to the market on my day trips

Ellen Taylor said it was a place she could shop without getting panic attacks. She added: “I don't like going into [crowded] shops but walking around the market was ok because I didn't feel closed in.”

Time to move on

But other readers will not miss Bonny Street Market.

Scotty GJ Martin described it as a ‘sinkhole’, saying: “I get the history etc.. but it's time to move on and lift this town with something better.”

Steven Astle added: “Things change and it’s for the better.

“The council is actually doing something for once"

Kyle J. Brocklehurst praised Blackpool Council for redeveloping this part of the resort. He said: “It looked really run down behind the scenes. The council is actually doing something for once and hopefully this all works out. There will always be opportunities for markets in Blackpool.”

“This is unfortunate for the long term traders”

Darren Tingle said: “The market only closed a few months ago so hardly derelict. It hasn't been left for years like the boarded up shops, hotels and BnB's that bring Blackpool down.

