Blackpool Wake Park water sports business at Weeton is up for sale for £295k

A popular water sports business which has been running on the Fylde coast for the past 12 years is for sale with a cool £295,000 price tag - or for rent.

By Richard Hunt
Published 4th May 2023, 14:00 BST- 1 min read

Blackpool Wake Park, which offers kayaking, paddle boarding, wake boarding and an aqua park, is based on the established Ream Hills Holiday Park in Weeton.

Over the years it has played host to families, school parties, club groups and stag and hen visitors, as well as people staying at the neighbouring holiday and leisure park.

The business also includes a cafe and licensed bar.

Blackpool Wake Park water sports amenity is up for sale or rentBlackpool Wake Park water sports amenity is up for sale or rent
The park closed last September and businessman Garry Thompson, who ran the enterprise with his wife and two daughters, says the decision to sell it comes amidst plans to relocate to Wales.

Garry, who set up the water park because he enjoyed water sports himself, said: “When we started the business 12 years ago it was one of the first of its kind in the country.

"Now they're very popular and there are similar things all over Britain.

Blackpool Wake Park includes a cafe, bar and outside tablesBlackpool Wake Park includes a cafe, bar and outside tables
"The business is ready to walk into and capitalise on the 2023 season and my email is packed with customers already wanting to book for the new season.

"The season itself lasts between March and November so there is plenty of trade each year.

"The holiday and leisure park next door has a lot of visitors and that alone provides a lot of the trade.”

Garry said all infrastructure and equipment is available to start operating the business – and he is available to offer various support if required.

Details are on the Blackpool Wake Park Facebook site.

