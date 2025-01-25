Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Blackpool Victoria Hospital has announced the temporary closure of its Costa Coffee shop.

The hospital’s onsite Costa Coffee is set to close for a full refurbishment.

The café will be closed from 5pm on January 25 and it is aiming to reopen at 7am on Monday February 24.

A spokesman from Blackpool Victoria Hospital said: “There are plenty of options for customers at the hospital - patients, visitors and staff.

“People will be able to buy refreshments in the main entrance from our hospital charity, Blue Skies, during this period, also helping to raise money to enhance patient care.

“The hospital restaurant is also open as normal for drinks and food, including hot and cold drink options, just upstairs from Costa.”

Hospital bosses said Costa was set to reopen with an exciting new design.