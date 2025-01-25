Blackpool Victoria Hospital announces temporary closure of onsite Costa Coffee café

By Luke Patrick

Digital Reporter

Published 25th Jan 2025, 21:54 GMT
Updated 25th Jan 2025, 21:55 GMT
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com 
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Visit Shots! now
Blackpool Victoria Hospital has announced the temporary closure of its Costa Coffee shop.

The hospital’s onsite Costa Coffee is set to close for a full refurbishment.

The café will be closed from 5pm on January 25 and it is aiming to reopen at 7am on Monday February 24.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

A spokesman from Blackpool Victoria Hospital said: “There are plenty of options for customers at the hospital - patients, visitors and staff.

Costa Coffee branch at Blackpool Victoria Hospital set to close for a refurbishment.Costa Coffee branch at Blackpool Victoria Hospital set to close for a refurbishment.
Costa Coffee branch at Blackpool Victoria Hospital set to close for a refurbishment. | National World

“People will be able to buy refreshments in the main entrance from our hospital charity, Blue Skies, during this period, also helping to raise money to enhance patient care.

“The hospital restaurant is also open as normal for drinks and food, including hot and cold drink options, just upstairs from Costa.”

Hospital bosses said Costa was set to reopen with an exciting new design.

Related topics:Costa CoffeeCafeSocial mediaFacebook

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.

News you can trust since 1873
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice