Blackpool Travel Team Debunks Touring Myths in New Podcast with G Adventures

The Travel Village Group, a trusted name in local travel for over six decades, recently sat down with G Adventures on their podcast Now Boarding to shed light on one of the most misunderstood corners of travel: touring. And what they uncovered may surprise you.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Blackpool Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

From sailing the Maldives to sleeping in a Tuscan farmhouse, touring is no longer just for backpackers and gap-year students. “Adventure doesn’t have to mean climbing Everest,” says Stu from G Adventures. “It means different things to different people. It could be cooking with locals in Italy or cruising through Vietnam’s scenic rivers. It’s all about mindset, not mileage.”

Touring with Purpose: Who Are G Adventures?

Founded in 1990, G Adventures is a world leader in small-group adventure travel. Their mission goes beyond sightseeing. They believe in changing lives through travel. Every trip supports local communities and promotes sustainable tourism, from Amazon jungle lodges owned by Indigenous people to Cambodian cafés training young adults.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Phil and Stu during recording.

G Adventures offers over 750 tours across all seven continents, designed for every age, interest, and ability. Whether you’re seeking culture, nature, or cuisine, there’s a meaningful journey waiting.

Now Boarding: Travel Talk from Blackpool and Beyond

In the latest Now Boarding episode, Travel Village’s own Phil chats with Stu from G Adventures about what touring really means and why so many people have the wrong idea. Here are just a few myths the episode debunks:

Myth #1: Touring is only for young people.

Truth: Tours are designed for travellers of all ages who want immersive, community-based experiences.

Phil Nutall sits down with Stu from G Adventures as they bust some touring myths.

Myth #2: Adventure equals extreme.

Truth: You don’t need to hike the Himalayas to have an adventure. It’s about doing something meaningful, wherever you are.

Myth #3: Tours are rigid and impersonal.

Truth: G Adventures’ tours are flexible, authentic, and focused on real connections with local people and fellow travellers.

The episode will be available from 15th August. But for now listeners can also explore a range of global travel themes on Now Boarding, from Canadian road trips to Australia’s East Coast and even river cruising. It’s the perfect place for anyone dreaming of their next unforgettable getaway.

Listen Now & Get Inspired

The Now Boarding podcast is available on YouTube, Apple Podcasts, and Spotify. Whether you’re looking for inspiration or practical travel tips, it's your gateway to discovering the world differently.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Plan Your Next Adventure with Travel Village

Thinking of exploring the world with more purpose? The Travel Village Group can help make it happen. Their expert team offers personalised service, flexible options, and insider knowledge to help you find your perfect tour - whether you're after history, wildlife, culture, or simply a life-changing adventure.

For more information or to book your next tour with G Adventures, visit https://thetravelvillage.co.uk/ or pop into their Blackpool store for a friendly chat.