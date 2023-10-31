Blackpool town centre bar shuts after police claim they found young child there at midnight

A Blackpool bar has closed after police claimed a young child was found there at midnight with her drunken father.

Revelry Bar opened around 12 months ago on Birley Street after operator Neil Boulton took over empty premises which had previously traded as a coffee bar.

But he has now closed the business and surrendered the licence after police said they had grave concerns over his ability to run the bar.

Police had applied to Blackpool Council for a review of the licence after a series of warnings given to Mr Boulton about the way the venue was being run.

Revelry Bar

Documents submitted to the council by the police licensing department as part of the review process said the venue first came to the notice of officers in April this year.

Among concerns raised was the presence of a five-year-old child found on the premises at midnight with her father.

Sergeant Nat Cox said: “Despite numerous warnings, the licensee is obstructive whenever authorities inspect his premises.

Police documents called for the licence to be revoked by the council.

They add: “During a recent visit by police, a five-year-old female was located inside the premises at around midnight.

“The father of the female was located inside the premises and was drunk. He was subsequently arrested for being drunk in charge of a child.”

Other warnings were given in relation to the volume of music, doors at the premises being open at night, customers drinking outside after 10pm, and street furniture not being removed – all breaches of the licence.

Sgt Cox adds in her statement: “Lancashire Constabulary have no confidence in the licence holder’s ability to prevent crime and disorder when he appears to be the catalyst for obstruction and poor behaviour towards police officers.”

Mr Boulton told the Local Democracy Reporting Service he had surrendered the licence and closed the bar down despite it making money.

He denied breaching his licence, and said the five-year-old child had accompanied her father to the bar where he was picking up a prize she had won.