Blackpool Tourism businesses team up to Kickstart careers of young unemployed

Blackpool Jobcentre Plus held a jobs fair, showcasing over 90 Kickstart opportunities for young people in the sector.

The government’s Kickstart scheme is a £2bn initiative, aimed at 16-24-year-olds who are most at risk of long-term unemployment.

It is open to youngsters claiming Universal Credit and gives them the opportunity to gain skills on-the-job.

Hazel Hall and her job coach Ash Hails a the Kickstart event

Successful applicants will take part in a six-month placement with an employer working 25 hours a week.

The initiative also enables the employer to receive wage and start-up costs.

The jobs fair was held in partnership with Blackpool Council which is acting as a gateway for the scheme, helping local employers access funding.

The council has been supporting a number of businesses on the Fylde coast, including five of the largest employers in the town: Blackpool Zoo, Blackpool Pleasure Beach, Merlin Entertainments, The Grand Theatre and the Winter Gardens.

Emma Meehan from Merlin

The jobs fair proved a huge success with over 65 young people being offered placements as a direct result.

Lorraine Townson, customer service leader for Blackpool Jobcentre said: “We were delighted to host our first Kickstart event, connecting local employers and our customers within our Covid safe jobcentre environment.

“The scheme is a fantastic opportunity with a number of vacancies on offer locally for our young people.

“The jobs fair enabled us our Employer Advisers and Work Coaches to promote the scheme face-to-face. Kickstart gives customers on Universal Credit a chance to gain real experience and get their foot on the jobs ladder.

“Seeing young people enter the Jobcentre looking nervous but leaving with a smile knowing they had been an offered a paid opportunity was amazing.”

Emma Meeham from Merlin Entertainments, said: “It was an absolute fantastic day.

“I met so many lovely people and I can’t wait to get all these new starters on board, they are absolutely amazing. It’s been brilliant, busy, so many interviews.”

Hazel Hall, interviewed by The Winter Gardens said: “I’m so thankful for the opportunity, I have been given with the Winter Gardens.”