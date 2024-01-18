A Blackpool takeaway has been handed a new two-out-of-five food hygiene rating.

New Mr Chips, a takeaway located on Talbot Road, was given a two-out-of-five food.

They were given the score following an assessment on December 20, the Food Standards Agency's website shows.

It means that of Blackpool's 286 takeaways with ratings, 148 (52%) have ratings of five and just one has a zero rating.

The report showed that improvement was necessary in the handling of food including preparation, cooking, re-heating, cooling and storage.

Inspectors found the cleanliness and condition of the facilities and building were good.

The management of food safety and the system or checks in place to ensure that food sold or served is safe to eat was also rated "generally satisfactory".

New Mr Chips is not associated with Mr Chips which is located on Egerton Road and has a five star food hygiene rating.

