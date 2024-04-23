Blackpool students set their sights on culinary successs in upcoming competition

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A total of 24 pupils from Highfield Leadership Academy have been learning how to cook affordable, healthy meals and delicious deserts as part of a new initiative made possible by Blackpool and The Fylde College and The Hub @ South Shore. Pupils have enjoyed cooking a wide range of meals from pork stir fry and coconut dumplings, to sticky toffee pudding and apple pie.

As well as learning about nutrition and mastering the art of cooking, they have also had the opportunity to develop valuable life skills such as communication and teamwork. The course requires pupils to put their basic numeracy and literacy skills into action as they follow recipes, counting and measuring ingredients.

As a result of their cooking course success, the budding chefs are now applying to take part in the Young Chef Schools Competition 2023/24, which is designed to encourage young, inspiring talent to develop their culinary skills alongside acclaimed industry experts.

Highfield pupils pictured with their culinary creations

After a rigorous application and short-listing stage, successful entrants will be invited to take place in workshops at Blackpool and The Fylde College. As part of the competition, pupils will get the chance to learn from one of Lancashire’s best-known celebrity chefs, Nigel Howarth. From this cohort, Nigel will select teams to create their dish at the regional heats. 9 winning teams will go through to the finals at Blackpool & Fylde College on 21 May 2024.

The winning pair will continue to receive masterclasses from their local college where they can develop their culinary art and gain vital insight into the trade. The winners will also receive a dining experience at Nigel Haworth’s Three Fishes restaurant and a once in a lifetime behind the scenes experience in the kitchen with Nigel.

Nicola Dodgson, Assistant Principal at Highfield Leadership Academy, said:

“It has been rewarding to see the pupils shine. Their confidence and independence have grown week by week and now some of them have even become the ‘teacher’, instructing myself and other staff members! The food has been delicious and I’m looking forward to watching their Young Chef Schools Competition pitches.”

Pupils measuring their recipes to perfection

Mark Belfield, Programme Leader - Hospitality and Culinary Skills at Blackpool and The Fylde College, said:

“Our life skills cooking course is a great way to develop pupils’ skills that hopefully they can use at home. It has been rewarding to see the pupils' confidence grow. We have had lots of fun and I look forward to working with them in their school kitchen and during the Young Chef Schools Competition.”

Karen Coope, Centre Manager at The Hub @ South Shore, said:

“Working with Blackpool Council, The Hub @ South Shore has launched many new initiatives to help families with the cost of living and eating healthy, affordable food is high on our list. We are delighted the children from Highfield Leadership Academy have enjoyed their experience and we hope learning these new life skills will stay with them for the future.”

Prepping the ingredients

Pupils thoroughly enjoyed attending the life skill cooking classes, as evidenced by their enthusiastic feedback:

“I have enjoyed learning new skills and having fun cooking with my friends. I think I'll try and cook the Chinese meal again...maybe with less chilli!” (Ollie, Year 9)

“I liked the sticky toffee pudding and I am proud of the sauce I made. This is a new thing for me and it's good to learn new things with your friends. My mum is proud of me - she can’t believe I washed up too!” (Elliot, Year 9)