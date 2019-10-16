Blackpool social club is set to reopen

One of Blackpool's traditional working men's clubs is set to reopen after more than a year.

The Stanley Road Workingmen's Club is back in business and to have its grand opening on Friday October 18 from 6pm, with a live act and finger buffet.

The club has three floors, and two function rooms and bosses say it has undergone a substantial refurbishment.

Manager Albert Ainsworth said it was great to see the club back in use and said they hoped to become a part of the local community.

He said: "It has been closed for 18 months and did not really have a good reputation at one time, but it has been taken over and is looking good. We have already had several people saying they can't wait for it to reopen. It's good for the community to have it back open again.

"People can come along and see on the night and join if they want to become members. Children will be allowed in until 9pm every night under supervision. The owners Phil O'Brien and Donna have done a great job.

"The ground floor looks great and the new beer pumps are in, we are working on the first floor next, which will be a function room, while the plan for the top floor is to have it as a training suite.

"We have three TVs and will be getting sports on and the ground floor can hold 110 people seated. We are getting the kitchens in too soon.

"Phil and Donna want it to be part of the community and we will be signing up for Pubwatch."