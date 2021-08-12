Blackpool PR agency featured by top magazine cartoonist as it bids for more awards

The drawing, by magazine artist Neil Kerber, was created after Catapult PR saw triple success in June in the CIPR awards and the PR Moment awards, and sent to Jane Hunt, to help celebrate the national achievement.

Now the firm which has offices in Blackpool and Poulton aand is launching a new website, has been nominated for six more titles, this time in the Chartered Institute of Public Relations PRide Awards, for three different campaigns and in recognition of other work carried out by managing director, Jane Hunt, as an Outstanding Practitioner.

It is also shortlisted in the Not-for-Profit PR Campaign, Best Corporate or Business Campaign and Best Use of Media Relations campaign categories.

The Neil Kerber cartoon drawn to mark Blackpool agency Catapult PR's triple success in awards in June 2021

The new shortlistings cover campaigns in retail, UK travel PR, promoting a castle hotel, and community relations PR, in terms of the work conducted for Northumberland Day 2021, the county day of Northumberland.

Having launched this county day from scratch, Catapult has become noted in county day promotions over the past six years.

The geographical area covered by the clients ranges from London to Langley-on-Tyne and Lynemouth.

Catapult PR’s other work, judged in the Outstanding Practitioner category, has been for clients based in Leeds, Cumbria and South Wales and Lancashire.

Catapult PR's Jane Hunt

The shortlisted work also includes content and copywriting, with the creation of everything from an escape game and children’s writing competition to an edgy kids’ history download and a postcard that helped generate discussion about the future of the UK coach tourism sector in Parliament, at the height of the pandemic.

Jane Hunt said: “We’re not looking back at 2020 or 2021’s work and resting on our laurels, but rolling out campaigns and coming up with ideas which could be the next award-winning campaign in the making.

“We are delighted with the six shortlistings, however, and would love to edge nearer to the 50 awards total by the end of 2021.

“That would be some achievement in 23 years, particularly as we have over 70 finalists’ accolades too.”

Catapult PR will find out whether it has been successful on October 5.