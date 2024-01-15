Blackpool Pleasure Beach has launched a recruitment drive to fill more than 100 job vacancies, as the theme park gears up for its 2024 season.

There are hundreds of full and part time thrilling roles available to suit all skillsets and lifestyles, with recruitment taking place across a range of departments.

What kind of jobs are available at the Pleasure Beach?

Successful applicants could find themselves learning how to safely operate some of the UK’s most thrilling rides or working behind the scenes at the resort’s shows and events.

They might be responsible for maintaining the park’s 42 acres, greeting guests, or selling gifts, food, drinks and snacks at one of the many retail or catering units.

Those with a taste for entertainment could even be working alongside SpongeBob SquarePants and PAW Patrol in Nickelodeon Land.

When are the recruitment days?

Applicants are invited to attend one of two recruitment days, which are taking place on Saturday 20th January between 10am and 4pm, and Tuesday 23rd January between 4pm and 8pm.

Where can I attend the recruitment days?

The recruitment days will be held at WG Beans, 66 Balmoral Road, FY4 1HR. There is no need to register, but applicants are required to supply a passport or birth certificate on the day, as well as their National Insurance number.

When will I start my new role?

The roles will be filled ahead of Blackpool Pleasure Beach’s season launch on 2nd March 2024.

While the jobs are seasonal, there is opportunity to land permanent work and progress within the company, as well as to take advantage of learning and development opportunities.

Are there any perks to working at Blackpool Pleasure Beach?

Perks of working for Blackpool Pleasure Beach include a season pass, free tickets for friends and family, plus discounts across Blackpool Pleasure Beach and other local businesses. Blackpool Pleasure Beach employees also receive free entry to five other theme parks across Europe, including Europa Park in Germany and Port Aventura in Spain.

Flexible shift patterns and both full and part-time positions are available.

Sara Boswell, Head of HR at Blackpool Pleasure Beach, said: “We pride ourselves on being a unique and fun brand to work for with a wide range of roles available.

“Blackpool Pleasure Beach is perfect for anyone looking for employment during the 2024 season, with lots of opportunities for people to develop their skills and progress their careers in an exciting setting where no two days are the same.”