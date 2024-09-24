Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Blackpool’s Pleasure Beach has responded to concerns over corroded steelwork on one of its rollercoasters.

A visitor shared pictures of the eroded metalwork on the park’s Revolution ride and expressed concern for the ride’s safety.

Andrew Wright said he was queuing for the rollercoaster when he spotted the rusty steel on the ride’s caged loading station.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Blackpool Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A visitor shared pictures of the eroded metalwork on the park’s Revolution ride and expressed concern for the ride’s safety. Credit: James Ward | James Ward

Concerned by the state of the steelwork, Andrew chose not to take a ride on the looping rollercoaster. He later shared his pictures and raised his concerns on Facebook.

Andrew Wright said he was queuing for the rollercoaster when he spotted the rusty steel on the ride’s caged loading station. Credit: Andrew Wright | Andrew Wright

The Pleasure Beach Resort said it is aware of the corrosion but says the Revolution ride is “completely safe”.

In a statement to the Gazette, the park said the corrosion is due to the salty sea air. It says all steelwork on rides is “regularly inspected, tested and maintained”, and the corroded parts do not effect the safety or enjoyment of the rollercoaster.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Concerned by the state of the steelwork, Andrew chose not to take a ride on the looping rollercoaster. He later shared his pictures and raised his concerns on Facebook. Credit: Andrew Wright | Andrew Wright

A spokesperson for Pleasure Beach Resort said: “Revolution is completely safe. The ride is certified by a third party which carries out an annual inspection of all aspects of the ride, including the steelwork, and it is regularly inspected, tested and maintained by our team.

"The corrosion has occurred on the decorative cage which doesn't form any part of the rigidity of the ride and is purely aesthetic.

“Non-structural steel corrosion is inevitable due to our coastal location and something we are well equipped to deal with.

"Last winter we carried out extensive maintenance on the cage and replaced the majority of the lattice work on the shore side of the ride.

“We will be replacing other areas this winter when the park is closed for the season.”