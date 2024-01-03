Blackpool Pleasure Beach reports £522k loss to Companies House as attendance drops and wage costs increase
Blackpool Pleasure Beach reported a £522,000 pre-tax loss in the year to March 2023, citing lower attendance numbers and the 10% rise in the national minimum wage as the reasons.
Accounts, filed with Companies House, show that turnover fell by £7 million, to £32 million.
This compares to the previous year, when the park reported a pre-tax profit of £8.6 million.
A spokesperson claimed the ‘current economic climate’ had an ‘adverse effect’ on attendance numbers. They added that its situation was compounded by a 10% rise in the national minimum wage.
“The [rise] is a major factor in our cost of sales, which have increased from 52% to 63%,” the park said.
Overall, losses after tax were £790,000, but fixed assets increased by £2 million, to £31.6 million. A spokesperson for the Park said that it had assets worth about £2.4 million that were under construction.
Figures for the wider Blackpool Pleasure Beach (Holdings) company, which includes hotel and other revenue streams, have not yet been published.