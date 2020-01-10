Blackpool Pleasure Beach looks to fill 1,000 seasonal roles this summer

More than 1,000 seasonal jobs will be on offer later this month as Blackpool Pleasure Beach begins recruiting for the summer season.

The amusement park’s annual Recruitment Day will take place on Saturday, January 25 in the Casino Building at Pleasure Beach between 9.30am and 2.30pm.

Blackpool Pleasure Beach is set to recruit 1,000 people for the summer

Bosses said anyone interested will need to take a CV with them and be prepared for interviews to take place on the day.

They said there were vacancies in all departments and more than 1,000 staff will be required over the course of the season.

Positions include ride operators, catering assistants, park rangers, scanners assistants, retail assistants, ticket sales advisers, patrol officers and food and beverage operatives.

A team of managers will be on hand on the recruitment day to meet and advise on employment opportunities.

They said the diversity of Blackpool Pleasure Beach’s business ensures a broad range of positions will be available to suit all different kinds of people and the Pleasure Beach welcomes applications from students and mature applicants.

Managing director Amanda Thompson said: “Blackpool Pleasure Beach’s Recruitment Days have been extremely successful over the years, and we expect 2020 to once again bring a fantastic team of people together to help run the UK’s favourite amusement park.”

Bosses said attending the Job Shop can be a great way to start a fantastic career with Blackpool Pleasure Beach.

Many people who have joined in this way had found full times roles in various departments and many had gone on to work in management positions within the company.

The attraction opens for WOW Weekends on Saturday, February 15 and is then open every weekend until Sunday, March 29.

It will then open daily from Wednesday, April 1 until Sunday, November 1.

For more information, about the recruitment opportunities visit www.blackpoolpleasurebeach.com/recruitment or call 01253 336323.