Blackpool Pleasure Beach situated in South Shore is one of the resort’s biggest attractions, featuring some exciting theme park rides, attractions and shows perfect for a family day out during the summer months.

From ICON – the UK’s first double launch roller coaster – and the Big One to Nickelodeon Land and Wallace & Gromit’s Thrill-O-Matic, the park has something for everyone to enjoy.

If you're planning on visiting the UK's most ride intensive amusement park this year, check out our guide below to find all the information you need to make your day as enjoyable as possible.

Opening times

The park is usually open from 10am to 6pm on Mondays and Tuesdays and 10am to 7pm for the rest of the week.

However, it is always best to double-check the opening times for the day of your visit by checking out the official calendar HERE.

eTickets

eTickets are electronic tickets which are downloaded to your phone like a boarding card, replacing* Wristbands and Pleasure Beach Passes.

This means you can bypass the Ticket Centre and directly enter the park through the main entrance to enjoy the rides.

eTickets can either be shown on your phone or printed before you visit.

Bookings on the same day as the visit date will be at the full gate price.

Revolution, Europe's first 360° looping coaster

You can find out more about how eTickets work by clicking HERE.

TOP TIP: Book your tickets online before midnight, the day before your visit, to save some money.

How do eTickets work?

Click ‘BOOK NOW’, select the date of your visit and add the number of eTickets you require.

ICON, the UK's first double launch rollercoaster

You will then receive a confirmation email after completing your purchase.

You must then activate your eTicket.

The best way to do this is to download the BPB eGuide app.

To activate your eTicket on the app, create an account and follow the instructions on the screen.

You must also submit a photo of yourself to attach to your ticket.

This can be taken with your phone or a picture uploaded from your gallery.

The Big One, the UK's tallest rollercoaster

Once you have activated your eTicket, you can then invite all of the people in your booking to activate their eTicket too.

You can do this by sending them an invitation via WhatsApp/Email/Messenger.

They must then follow the same process to activate their eTicket.

Once you have activated eTickets, when you arrive, you can head straight to the main entrance and scan your eTicket at the scanners to enter the park.

To access the rides, you simply scan your eTicket at the ride entrance, the same way as you would with a wristband.

Ticket prices

The price of your ticket depends on the date of your visit.

Prices are a guide only and may change on a daily basis:

Adult 12+ (Gate Price) £44

Adult 12+ (Online) From £32

Junior 11 and under (Gate Price) £38

Junior 11 and under (Online) From £27

Online booking

Booking your tickets online at the Blackpool Pleasure Beach website is advised so you can save money, enter the park as soon as you arrive, and avoid disappointment if the park reaches capacity.

Click HERE to book your ticket.

What rides and attractions does Blackpool Pleasure Beach have?

Blackpool Pleasure Beach has ten thrilling rollercoasters, including the classic Big Dipper, the Grand National, Avalanche, Infusion, Revolution and The Big One

The park also features 15 family rides and attractions including Wallace & Gromit’s Thrill-O-Matic, the Flying Machines and Alice in Wonderland.

Nickelodeon Land is also home to 12 rides and a whole host of characters from the world’s number one kid’s entertainment channel.

What is a Platinum Club Season Pass?

A Platinum Club Season Pass entitles you to an eTicket for every day of the 2022 season and a range of exclusive discounts.

As a Blackpool Pleasure Beach Season Pass holder, you are also able to gain free entry to five other amazing theme parks across Europe.

These include Liseberg, PortAventura, Europa-Park, Efteling and Isla Mágica.

A Platinum Pass will set you back £150.

You can purchase a Platinum Pass HERE.

Speedy Pass

Speedy Pass is Blackpool Pleasure Beach's version of a fast track service for ride queues.

The standard Speedy Pass is an extra £25 per person.

With the standard pass you wait the same amount of time as the normal queue line but with one advantage, you don't have to stand in line.

Your Speedy Pass countdown timer will notify you when it's your turn to ride, allowing you to enjoy the rest of the park while Speedy Pass queues virtually for you.

The VIP PLUS Speedy Pass is £50 per person.

With this pass your wait time is reduced by 90 per cent of the normal queue length, allowing you to get on even more rides during your visit.

Speedy ONES are single-use VIP speedy passes, bookable on the day of your visit for a particular ride of your choice.

Speedy ONES are bookable per person and the price varies per ride.

A Speedy ONE offers you a 90 per cent reduction on the queue time of the ride you select along with the benefit of not having to physically queue.

Height restrictions

- The child must be able to walk unaided i.e. they may not be carried.

- The child must be wearing suitable footwear.

- The child possesses an eTicket.

On certain rides, if a child fails to meet the height restrictions, they are able to ride with a responsible person aged 12 years or over who also has an eTicket.

To see what rides your children can go on, click HERE.

You must be at least 132cm (4ft 3in) to ride the park’s more thrilling rollercoasters, including the Big One and Icon.

Infusion riders must be no taller than 200cm (6ft 5in).

Disabled guest access

Blackpool Pleasure Beach said they will do “everything possible to ensure guests have a safe and pleasurable visit”.

However, certain rides and attractions in the park are physically demanding and vigorous.

Pleasure Beach, therefore, reserves the right to refuse admission to any ride or attraction should they feel there is an unacceptable risk to your safety or the safety of others should they participate.

A full Access Guide, which provides access requirements for all of Blackpool Pleasure Beach's rides and attractions, can be found by clicking HERE.

Getting to Blackpool Pleasure Beach

Blackpool Pleasure Beach is situated on Ocean Boulevard in South Shore opposite the South Pier.

Address: Ocean Boulevard, Blackpool, FY4 1EZ

Road – take junction 32 off the M6 onto the M55. Follow signs for Blackpool, South Shore (via Blackpool Airport) and then follow the brown tourist signs to Pleasure Beach.

Blackpool Pleasure Beach has five car parks. Car parking charges apply.

They are located at:

- North Entrance, Balmoral Road, FY4 1HR

- East Car Park, Bond Street, FY4 1BW

- West Car Park, Ocean Boulevard, FY4 1PL

- Railway Station Car Park, Bond Street, FY4 1HW

Parking facilities for disabled guests are available at the car parks listed above.

Rail – regular train services run to Blackpool North and direct to Blackpool Pleasure Beach’s own mainline station via Preston.

Tram – Pleasure Beach has its own tram stop located just outside the entrance.

Air – Manchester and Liverpool International airports are located approximately one hour from Blackpool Pleasure Beach.

Special Dietary Requirements

Gluten Free​

For any guests with gluten free requirements, the Big Pizza Kitchen restaurant has a specially developed pizza base, with customisable options for guests to create their own pizza.

Halal

The Southern Fried Chicken unit located next to the Dancing Water Show is a certified halal chicken restaurant with a fantastic amount of choices.