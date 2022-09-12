Blackpool PierJam 2022: Last chance for festival-goers to claim refund after North Pier gig rescheduled – here’s how
The deadline to claim a refund looms after PierJam 2022 – which was set to take place in Blackpool on September 24 – was rescheduled.
PierJam was set to be held on North Pier on September 24, but was rescheduled to April 29, 2023 due to “circumstances out of [the organisers] control”.
All tickets were made automatically valid for the new date, but if you can’t make it for whatever reason, you need to apply for a refund.
How do I apply for a refund if I can’t make the new date?
Most Popular
-
1
Fylde coast family clothing store celebrates 20 years
-
2
Blackpool man has won a Golden Fork award for his Cambodian peppers
-
3
Blackpool PierJam 2022: Last chance for festival-goers to claim refund after North Pier gig rescheduled – here’s how
-
4
Blackpool nightclub Kaos at risk of being shut down after complaints from Lancashire Police
-
5
Wetherspoon Tax Equality Day 2022: The 8 pubs in Blackpool and the Fylde coast slashing prices on Thursday
If you require a refund, visit the PierJam website by clicking HERE and fill out the application form.
When does the application form for refunds close?
Those requiring a refund should apply as soon as possible as THE FORM CLOSES AT MIDNIGHT TONIGHT (Monday, September 12).
PierJam will be unable to process any submissions after this date.
“If you do not complete the form, your booking will be automatically transferred to the new dates,” a spokesman said.
What did PierJam say following the announcement?
The organisers said despite the date being rescheduled, they were “putting together a huge line-up for this one” and it would be their “biggest yet”.
"Lineup announcement is dropping very soon, we can't wait for you guys to see it,” a spokesman added.